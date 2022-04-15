Hardik Patel hints at exit from Gujarat Congress

With Assembly Elections due for Gujarat in December 2022, discontentment is brewing in the state unit of the Indian National Congress.

Hardik Patel's Patidar reservation agitation almost derailed BJP(Bharatiya Janata Party)'s campaign and handed Congress to govern Gujarat. Since then, a lot of things have changed for the latter, as several Congress leaders left for greener pasture. But, Patel's entry into Congress in 2019, created a semblance of balance, and he was expected to lead the party campaign for the 2022 elections.

However, with the reports of another Patidar leader Naresh Patel joining Congress, Hardik is showing disgruntlement towards the party.

Earlier this week, Hardik openly showed displeasure and warned the party that it will be an "insult" to him if Naresh Patel is inducted into Congress ahead of 2022.

"Congress benefited because of us (Patel community) in the 2017 polls. Now, as I am seeing on television the party wants to induct Naresh Patel for the 2022 polls. I hope they do not search for a new Patel for the 2027 elections. Why does the party not utilise the people they already have?" asked Hardik.

It looks like Congress has an uphill task of keeping the party united before the elections and carrying out campaigns without any clashing of egos with members.

Or else, it will be a cakewalk for BJP to lead Gujarat for another half a decade. So far, BJP has been successful in defying anti-incumbency for more than two years.