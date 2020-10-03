'Hathras-type incidents happen everyday in Maharashtra'

Hathras-type incidents happening everyday in Maharashtra: BJP leader

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 00:38 ist
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday hit out at those demanding the resignation of his party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras crime by claiming "such incidents are happening in Maharashtra every day".

A Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 in Hathras in UP and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

"If Shiv Sena are demanding the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then we need to demand resignations (here) everyday. Such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday. Those demanding resignation of UP government must take a look at Maharashtra," Darekar, leader of opposition in the legislative council, said at a press conference here.

Darekar, who toured Kannad, Phulambri, Khultabad and Aurangabad, said the Uddhav Thackeray government must fast- track surveys to assess crop damage due to recent heavy rains and provide relief to affected farmers within a week.

"Relief should be Rs 50,00 per hectare for land under irrigation and Rs 25,000 per hectare for other lands," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Hathras rape case
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Yogi Adithyanath

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 