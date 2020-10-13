Have you suddenly turned ‘secular’? Maharashtra Guv Koshyari asks CM Uddhav Thackeray

A major and unprecedented war-of-words broke out in Maharashtra between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the state delaying the opening of temples and other places of worship.

Over the past couple of months, various religious groups have been requesting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, for reopening religious places.

In a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, the Governor said: “….You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You have publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You visited Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadi Ekadashi.”

What rattled Uddhav and MVA leaders is what Koshyari said after that – “I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worship time and again or have you suddenly turned ‘secular’ yourself, the term your hated.”

Immediately, Uddhav reponded in another letter saying: “You have taken oath as a Governor…and secularism is a part of Constitution.”

The Governor vs CM tussle comes on a day when BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the MVA government for not granting permission to reopen temples in the state after the Covid-19 lockdown. Besides Mumbai, the protest is being staged at Nagpur, Shirdi, Kolhapur.

The BJP sided with various Hindu organizations demanding the opening up of temples which have remained shut for devotees since the the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the CM's reply is not merely a reply but a 'historic document'.