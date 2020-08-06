Heaviest one-day August rain in 46 years slams Mumbai

South Mumbai on Wednesday saw record rainfall in 46 years with the Colaba observatory of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD recorded 330 mm plus rainfall.

The rainfall also left a trail of destruction in the financial capital of the country.

In the wee hours of Thursday, a landslide was reported along the otherwise busy Peddar Road. A team of civic workers were seen clearing the trees that fell down from the hillock.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar inspected the spot and the damage. BJP MLA from Malabar Hill and Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha too visited the spot.

Follow all the live updates on the Mumbai rains here

Efforts were on to make the road operational by evening.

This is the second landslide within Mumbai in three days – the other being the one reported in Kandivli along the Western Express Highway.

The Maharashtra government, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police have asked people to stay indoors and step out only if necessary.

The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/DCN83LPn0u — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) August 5, 2020

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region that besides Mumbai comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last three days.

“Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am - Santacruz 146.1mm, Colaba 330 mm. Radar image indicating intense clouds over north of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds. Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another rerord for August rainfall. Today could see reduction in day's rainfall,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Read: Overnight rains continue in Mumbai

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has asked @mybmc to stay on high alert as heavy rains continue in Mumbai for the 2nd consecutive day. Since @Indiametdept predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 5, 2020

The weathermen had advised fisherfolk of MMR and the coastal Konkan belt not to venture into the Arabian Sea for next two to three days. The fishing season commenced on Monday on Narali Purnima. Many of the fishing boats and trawlers have returned.

Five NDRF teams are camping in Mumbai.

A crane in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust collapsed but no damage to any vessel was reported. The winds caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul.

Trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway resumed but they were moving with cautionary signals.