Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Heavy overnight rains lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from several places in Mumbai like Dadar, Hindmata, King's Circle, Tilaknagar, Andheri East, Parel. The Vasai-Virar belt of the Palghar district too received heavy rainfall resulting in waterlogging.

Rains were accompanied by thunder. The IMD-Mumbai has forecast heavy rains for next 24 hours, and fishermen of the coastal Konkan region were advised not to venture into the choppy Arabian Sea.

The Western Railway services were normal. Water-logging on tracks were reported in Sion in Central Railway and trains were running with caution. The road traffic was badly affected and severe traffic jams were reported.

The total rainfall recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory in a 12 hour period ending at 5.30 am today morning has been 171 mm. The IMD Santacruz observatory in comparison recorded lesser rain of 58 mm.