Heavy rains lash Mumbai, disrupts CR trains

Heaving overnight rains lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Saturday leading to overflow of the Ulhas river, disrupting train movement. Tracks were submerged in the Ambernath-Badlapur stretch of the Central Railway. The incessant rains have started from Friday noon.

The rains, sometimes accompanied by thunder, coinciding with the 14th anniversary of the 26 July, 2005 deluge - brought old memories afresh.

The road traffic between Mumbai and Goa was affected because of heavy rains in Khed. The CR, RPF and GRP has to mount a massive rescue operation to pull out passengers to safety. Till midnight, 17 flights were diverted from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Poor visibility led to delays ranging over 30 minutes.

Waterlogging was reported from several places including Kurla that was worst affected.The IMD and Skymet Weather has forecast heavy rains for Saturday.

"Cumulative rainfall forecast for 25-28 July indicates enhanced activity over Vidarbha, adjoining Marathwada and Konkan region. All India rainfall is very likely to get boosted," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and adjoining districts of Pune and Nashik will be receiving heavy rainfall.