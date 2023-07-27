Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

Heavy rains continue to lash the financial capital of Mumbai and its suburban areas on Thursday resulting in traffic jam because of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The continuous downpour has resulted in a record of sorts as it is the wettest July ever recorded in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather.

Previous wettest July was in July 2020 when 1.502 mm rainfall recorded in the Santacruz observatory.

"From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far," the IMD said.

Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai following the orders of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the IMD scaled the alert to “Red” from “Orange” - indicating “Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning”

From 0800 hours of Wednesday to 0800 hours of Thursday, the Mumbai City reported 112.25 mm rainfall while the Central Suburbs and Western

Suburbs reported 101.43 mm and 116.42 mm rainfall.

According to K S Hosalikar, Head of IMD-Pune, the Mumbai city and suburbs are experiencing intense rainfall.

Heavy rains were reported in twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. "Team BMC is ready to face the situation! BMC's dedicated team is on high alert across the city, working tirelessly to tackle the rain related issues. We are here for you ! Report any issues, and we'll swiftly respond on ground. Together, we'll overcome any challenge!," the BMC tweeted amid heavy downpour.

The Skymet Weather, in its report said: "Talking about both June and July, Mumbai has seen 2127.1 mm of rains which is quite a bit. In June, the city had seen 549.1 mm of rain which was more than the monthly mean. Moreover, annual rains are at 2502 mm, and Mumbai has already seen 2127.1 mm in just June and July. It seems like the city will far exceed the annual as well as the seasonal average well before the end of the season."