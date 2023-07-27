Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 14:35 ist
People during monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains continue to lash the financial capital of Mumbai and its suburban areas on Thursday resulting in traffic jam because of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The continuous downpour has resulted in a record of sorts as it is the wettest July ever recorded in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather. 

Also Read — IMD sounds red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall

Previous wettest July was in July 2020 when 1.502 mm rainfall recorded in the Santacruz observatory.

"From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far," the IMD said.

Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai following the orders of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the IMD scaled the alert to “Red” from “Orange” - indicating “Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning” 

From 0800 hours of Wednesday to 0800 hours of Thursday, the Mumbai City reported 112.25 mm rainfall while the Central Suburbs and Western 

Suburbs reported 101.43 mm and 116.42 mm rainfall. 

According to K S Hosalikar, Head of IMD-Pune, the Mumbai city and suburbs are experiencing intense rainfall. 

Heavy rains were reported in twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. "Team BMC is ready to face the situation! BMC's dedicated team is on high alert across the city, working tirelessly to tackle the rain related issues. We are here for you ! Report any issues, and we'll swiftly respond on ground. Together, we'll overcome any challenge!," the BMC tweeted amid heavy downpour. 

The Skymet Weather, in its report said: "Talking about both June and July, Mumbai has seen 2127.1 mm of rains which is quite a bit. In June, the city had seen 549.1 mm of rain which was more than the monthly mean. Moreover, annual rains are at 2502 mm, and Mumbai has already seen 2127.1 mm in just June and July. It seems like the city will far exceed the annual as well as the seasonal average well before the end of the season."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMC
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Monsoon Season
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

 