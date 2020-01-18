Hours after arrest warrant for being absent, police arrest Hardik Patel

Hours after a sessions court issued an arrest warrant against him for not turning up in the court in connection with the trial of sedition case registered back in 2015 during the violent agitation for reservation for Patidar community, the cyber cell of Ahmedabad police arrested Congress leader Hardik Patel from Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, his hometown.

Senior police officers said that Hardik will be kept at city crime branch and will be produced before the judge on Sunday. "He has been missing from the trial for the past four to five dates and that's why a non-bailable warrant was issued against him," said a senior police officer.

Earlier, additional sessions judge B J Ganatra issued the arrest warrant after the prosecution objected to Hardik's absence from the trial on several occasions. The prosecution argued that Hardik is breaching the bail condition that mandates him to cooperate with his presence in the court for a speedy trial.

Earlier, Hardik's lawyer had sought exemption from appearance in the court citing personal reasons. The exemption plea was opposed by the prosecution which alleged that Hardik is only trying to delay the trial. Two other key accused in the case, Dinesh Bhambhaniya and Chirag Patel, were present in the court. The trio was part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) which spearheaded the agitation for reservation.

The agitation turned violent in August 2015 that led to widespread incidents of riots, arson and deaths of over a dozen people from Patel community. Hardik and his key associates were booked by Surat and Ahmedabad police in two separate sedition cases.



"It is nothing but political vendetta. His arrest is an attempt to stop him from going to people with real issues like unemployment, the betterment of farmers and his movement against privatisation. You look at the way police have acted in his case. How many such arrest warrants get executed in such a hurry. Hardik's lawyer remains present in the court and still warrant was issued. You check cases, where BJP leaders are involved and see how many times warrants, have been issued and executed in similar fashion by state police," said a close associate of Hardik.