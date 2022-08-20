How many 'traitors' got ministership in Shinde govt, asks Aaditya

How many 'traitors' got ministership, asks Aaditya

Junior Thackeray called the recently-formed government by the Shinde faction and the BJP illegal

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Dhule/Jalgaon,
  • Aug 20 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 19:30 ist
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: Special arrangement

As he traversed through Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray asked how many rebels who switched sides got ministerships in the new government.

"When they were with us, they occupied good posts. How many of them from the first batch of traitors got ministership now? What have they achieved? What have they got? They actually deserved that," Aaditya said addressing meetings and roadshows in North Maharashtra districts of Dhule and Jalgaon.

He called them traitors and said people of the state have realised that they "sold themselves" under the banner of their revolt. 

Also read | 50 of us broke a Dahi Handi: Eknath Shinde on Uddhav-led govt

Junior Thackeray called the recently-formed government by the Shinde faction and the BJP illegal. "These 40 betrayers consider themselves from Shiv Sena but people know what they are," the Yuva Sena president said.

Aaditya said that there is a conspiracy to finish off Shiv Sena but that would never happen. Aaditya is currently undertaking Shiv Samvad Yatra, a massive outreach programme to lay down the groundwork for Uddhav's impending state-wide tour.

Aaditya, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, also attacked rebel group leader and now chief minister Eknath Shinde, who toppled his father's government with the help of the BJP.

