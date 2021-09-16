I-T searches on places linked to Sonu Sood continues

Income Tax dept searches places linked to Sonu Sood for second day

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 16 2021, 16:23 ist
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Income Tax department searches on actor, model and philanthropist Sonu Sood continued for the second day on Thursday even as several political parties came out in his support and targeted the BJP-led Centre. 

A day after AAP founder and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the I-T action and said that “millions of Indian families are with Sonu Sood”, several political parties backed him.

“It is selective targeting and Talibani mindset,” Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande was quoted saying. 

“This is nothing but a witch hunt by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist considered a 'messiah' by millions. His only crime is that he worked for the welfare of the downtrodden when they were orphaned by the state," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The investigation being carried out at his Mumbai home is based on allegations of tax evasion and the property deal coming under the I-T scanner. 

