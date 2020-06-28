Increase in Covid-19 cases not a concern, timely treatment necessary: Centre

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases is not a cause for concern as timely treatment of patients would save the lives of the people and reduce the overall mortality rate, according to a visiting Central team.

This is the advice given by the Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, during their visit to Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Saturday.

Although the number of corona cases is rising at present, the Joint Secretary suggested that the emphasis should be on reducing the mortality rate and managing the situation without getting alarmed. Similarly, the capacity of tests for COVID should be increased so that the affected people can be treated in time.

Agarwal also said that state officials should coordinate with the testing laboratories and help them.

The team has also directed all the municipal commissioners to increase the number of tests so that the patients can be treated well in time.

The team has also suggested strict enforcement of restricted areas, daily review of patients admitted to the hospital and those in critical condition and getting guidance from expert doctors while treating them.

The principal secretary of the State Health Department, Dr. Pradip Vyas spoke on the need to increase number of quarantine facilities, conduct large-scale contact tracing, maintain cleanliness of public toilets and increase number of tests.

Earlier in the day, the team, along with Principal Secretary, inspected the containment zones in Thane Municipal Corporation area, interacted with residents and gathered feedback on the implementation of containment measures.

Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs & Director, Smart City Mission and Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner; E.Ravindran, Central Director (Health) were also present.

Initially, the Central team visited the people in containment zones at Amritnagar, Inshangar in Mumbra and interacted with the citizens there. After that, they visited the hospital set up at Dr. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium and interacted with doctors.

The team then inspected the 1,000-bed Thane Covid Hospital at Balkum Saket, Thane. The Joint Secretary expressed his satisfaction about the arrangements made.

After the inspection tour, the Central Team had a meeting with officials from all divisions in Thane, at the Thane Municipal Corporation office.

Thane Police Commissioner Dr. Mekhla; Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal; Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi; Mira Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Dr. Rathod, Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Dayanidhi Adi were present at the review meeting.