Indian Navy chief condoles death of 3 personnel killed on board INS Ranvir

A day after an explosion on-board guided-missile destroyer ship INS Ranvir in the Mumbai harbour, the Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar extended his heartfelt condolences.
The three personnel who died in the incident were identified as Krishan Kumar, MCPO I ASWI, Surinder Kumar, MCPO II (PT), AK Singh, MPCO Com II (Tac).
The bodies have been sent to the government-run Sir JJ Hospital for post-mortem.
“We fully stand by the families in these difficult times,” Admiral Kumar said in his message.
A Board of Inquiry has been instituted to probe the incident.
