Indian Navy sailor found dead in Goa's Vasco town

A 33-year-old sailor posted at INS Hansa was found dead near an under-construction building in the Naval area of South Goa's Vasco town, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The local police are probing the death of Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha whose body was found in the vicinity of an under-construction building in the Naval residential area on Monday morning, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

"The Goa police are investigating the matter with the assistance of Naval authorities," he said, adding that the deceased sailor is survived by his wife and two children, who were living with him in Goa.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the investigation is currently underway into the death.