Indian Navy sailor found dead in Goa's Vasco town

Indian Navy sailor found dead in Goa's Vasco town

Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha's body was found in the vicinity of an under-construction building in the Naval residential area

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Dec 08 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 17:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 33-year-old sailor posted at INS Hansa was found dead near an under-construction building in the Naval area of South Goa's Vasco town, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The local police are probing the death of Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha whose body was found in the vicinity of an under-construction building in the Naval residential area on Monday morning, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

"The Goa police are investigating the matter with the assistance of Naval authorities," he said, adding that the deceased sailor is survived by his wife and two children, who were living with him in Goa.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the investigation is currently underway into the death.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Indian Navy

What's Brewing

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 