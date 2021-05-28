Is there another Maratha agitation in the horizon?

After a series of discussions with top Maharashtra leaders, cutting across political parties, Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Friday urged the political class to come together and set an ultimatum of June 5 to resolve the vexed Maratha reservation issue.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who comes from the direct lineage of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Kolhapur, is widely respected in Maharashtra.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family, will announce his next course of action on June 6, the anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“With folded hands as the (13th) descendent of (Shivaji) Maharaj, I plead…please come together for the poor Marathas and farmers,” Sambhaji Chhatrapati said after two days of multiple meetings with Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat and MNS President Raj Thackeray. He is also slated to meet Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar.

He also urged the government to call a two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the issue. “Let this session be a decisive session for the Maratha community….let us not point fingers at each other,” he said.

He is also planning to have a round table conference in New Delhi on August 9, which coincides with the August Kranti din.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the date to file curative petition over Maratha reservation has been postponed. The government has to deliberate carefully before filing the petition so that there is no error. This is the responsibility of both, State and Centre,” he said.

“The procedure should be undertaken under Article 342 A. This is my warning to the government, if no solution is found till 6 June, then we will begin an agitation from Raigad,” he said.