Ishrat case: Ex-cop turns lawyer for IAS officer

Days after being discharged from Ishrat Jahan encounter case, retired Superintendent of Police Narendra K Amin is set to defend a Rajasthan cadre IAS officer in the trial of an election petition as her lawyer in Gujarat High Court.

On Wednesday, Amin appeared as a lawyer for the IAS officer Vinita Bohra before justice Paresh Upadhyay and submitted an affidavit on her behalf. Bohra is facing disciplinary action for alleged lapses in conducting counting of votes in state Assembly polls held in December 2017 as an election observer.

Amin, a controversial police officer, was first arrested in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in which he had to spend nearly eight years behind the bars. He was again arrested by CBI in Ishrat Jahan encounter case. He was discharged from Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Ishrat Jahan case last month. Amin told DH that he is now concentrating on practicing law.

A Congress leader Ashwin Rathod has challenged the result of Dholka Assembly seat which he lost to state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama by a small margin of 327 votes. Rathod has alleged discrepancies in the counting process by the responsible officers which led to Chudasama’s victory.

During the trial, justice Upadhyay found that there were indeed several glaring lapses and directed the Election Commission of India to take action against the election observer Bohra. Subsequently, on May 1, the commission informed the court that it has recommended the Rajasthan government to take action against her. The returning officer Dhaval Jani, who works in the state revenue department, has also been recommended for disciplinary action on similar grounds.

Bohra has defended herself in the affidavit while stating that she complied with the election commission’s guidelines in accordance with the observer’s handbook, 2017 that deals with procedures and practices for counting votes. After submission of this affidavit, the court adjourned hearing for June 25.