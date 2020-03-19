It's war against virus: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 13:38pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 13:38pm ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Describing the measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as "war against virus", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reiterated his plea to the public to not step out of their homes unnecessarily.

"Work from home should be the policy.... we have the example of China before us... they were the first to suffer, they were the first to come out," Thackeray said in his address to the state.
Thackeray also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the measures his government has taken. He also briefed Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan of the Maharashtra situation.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

On a day when the government reduced public transport by half, he said: ".... the government can take a decision... but let it not come to that" - a broad indication that he can further reduce the public transport.

"The government is working for you... the doctors, nurses, ward boys, paramedical staff, police.... they are working 24 hours.... you please help them by staying indoors for 24 hours," Thackeray appealed.

"This is a crisis, a war... COVID-19 is being dealt on war-footing, we are from the land of Shivaji Maharaj,  we are fighters.... we will surely overcome this," he added.  

