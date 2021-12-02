Jaslok Hospital launches heart transplant programme in Mumbai

The Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, one of the leading hospitals in Mumbai, has launched a heart transplant programme -- after pioneering kidney and liver transplant in Western India.

The programme will be helmed by cardiac surgeon Dr K R Balakrishnan who is well known in the space of heart transplants in the country.

Jaslok Hospital will be partnering with Chennai-based MGM Hospital to bring this programme live.

In the last five years, the city has seen a record 163 heart transplants, according to public records.

Jaslok Hospital CEO Jitendra Haryan said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our transplant services and offerings to include heart transplants as well. Dr K R Balakrishnan is a well-known cardiac surgeon in the country, and we are happy to bring his services and expertise to our patients in Mumbai and the larger western region. It is heartening to see the increase in the number of organ donations that happen in the city giving a new lease of life to many.”

While the programme will be led by Dr Balakrishnan, he will be supported by the cardiac surgeons and cardiologists’ team at Jaslok Hospital. The programme will provide outstanding quality and outcome, comprehensive support services, easily accessible care, team consisting of transplant surgeons, critical care experts, infectious diseases consultants, specially trained support nursing and other paramedical staff for ICU and wards, liaison officers, transplant coordinators, dedicated beds in ICU, cardiac rehab, and specialised post op care.

MGM Healthcare CEO Harish Manian said: “The association with Jaslok is strategic in nature, which will help knowledge sharing and on-site transplant support from the team of experts from MGM Healthcare Chennai. Dr K R Balakrishnan and team will be having a dedicated Heart Failure Clinic to evaluate the patients. This association also strengthens our relationship with Jaslok Hospital and enhances our commitment to get closer to our patients in Western India.”