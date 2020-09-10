Kangana-BMC row live updates: Kangana targets Maharashtra government over Ex-Navy officer's attack

A couple of days after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut has been crossing swords with the Maharashtra government. On Twitter, she hit out at the Shiv Sena party over an attack on a retired Navy officer. Yesterday, she criticised the Maharashtra 'Gutbandhan', wondering what the Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray would feel about the present condition of the political party. She even targeted Sonia Gandhi, asking her if she felt any 'anguish' over how the actor was treated. Stay tuned for more updates.
Six persons who were arrested for attacking ex-Navy officer have been granted bail by Mumbai Police.
All India Anti Terrorist Front (AIATF) activists display bangles for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his party during a protest on the issue of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Shimla, Friday, September 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
He also suggested that bringing an ordinance could be an option after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of a 2018 state law granting reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs earlier this week.
Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in Uttarakhand
Terming it "brazen misuse of power" to stifle criticism, students' unions of the DAV College and Guru Ram Rai PG College here said the youth stands in solidarity with Ranaut who is the "country's daughter".
Security cover to Kangana based on her father's request: MoS Home Kishan Reddy
According to Kangana's father, the actress was responding to social issues which caused "heartburn" to some people in Maharashtra, he told reporters here. Himachal Pradesh Government has asked (for security for her). Kangana Ranaut's father wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal. He had also met the CM and submitted a memorandum that his daughter was being subjected to harassment... based on his request, the Himachal Chief Minister informed the centre about the situation, Reddy said.
Maharashtra govt orders inquiry into Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug use
The Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Mumbai police to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut used banned substances and narcotics drugs, a senior police official said.
The city police received a communication from the state home department in this connection, he said, adding that the crime branch will look into the matter.
Maharashtra govt is fighting with Kangana Ranaut, not coronavirus: Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena blew the issue out of proportion. “Why was the whole issue given such importance. Kangana was not a national issue. You made it big. You (Shiv Sena) wentand razed her office. Kangana's issue was blown out of proportion by you. She is not a political leader. You don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolish her place," Fadnavis said.
Rajput Karni Sena activists stage a protest in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Kollywood actor Vishal compares Kangana Ranaut To Bhagat Singh
Man arrested for threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
A team of Mumbai Police with the help of Kolkata Police nabbed Palash Ghosh, in his late 20s, from his Tollygunge residence in the early hours of Friday for allegedly threatening Raut, they said.
DGCA asks IndiGo for report on 'safety violation' by mediapersons on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard
"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," said a DGCA official.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeks 'justice' for Kangana
Athawale said he told the governor that Ranaut was served notice and the demolition was carried out within 24 hours of that on Wednesday by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while she was not in the city.
An LJP activist dressed as Rani Lakshmi Bai takes part in a protest in support of actress Kangana Ranaut, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Dear Sonia ji, being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given, says Kangana
WATCH | Action at Kangana’s office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
Being a woman, aren't you anguished? Kangana takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi
After training guns at the Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's next target is Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.
In a tweet, Ranaut said, "Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress @INCIndia I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?"
A day after Mumbai’s civic body hammered the alleged illegal constructions and alterations, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday visited her Pali Hill office to take stock of the damages done.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.
Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women writes to the national women's panel, urges it to take up with appropriate authorities the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" at the hands of officials from BMC, Mumbai Police and political leaders
So, she said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor
Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor
Maharashtra Governor expresses displeasure on handling of Kangana Ranaut episode
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has expressed displeasure over the handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode and the manner in which the Mumbai civic body razed "illegal alterations" at her bungalow, sources close to him said on Thursday.
Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrives at the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut, in Mumbai
A day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed.
Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday.
After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction' at the leading fashion designer's house here, an official said.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Kangana Ranaut "episode" is now over for his party.
He made the remark after meeting Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday denied in the Bombay High Court that it undertook the demolition of `illegal' alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here with ulterior motives.
Read More
Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday.
A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Thursday.
Continuing her offensive remarks against the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray has now become “Sonia Sena”.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stay the demolition work at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s illegal office at her bungalow in Pali Hill in Bandra after the actor approached the court challenging BMC's notice.
