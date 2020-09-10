Kangana-BMC row live updates: Kangana targets Maharashtra government over Ex-Navy officer's attack

A couple of days after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut has been crossing swords with the Maharashtra government. On Twitter, she hit out at the Shiv Sena party over an attack on a retired Navy officer. Yesterday, she criticised the Maharashtra 'Gutbandhan', wondering what the Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray would feel about the present condition of the political party. She even targeted Sonia Gandhi, asking her if she felt any 'anguish' over how the actor was treated. Stay tuned for more updates.