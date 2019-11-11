Kerala: Security alert sounded at Sabarimala

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 11 2019, 18:41pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 19:48pm ist

A security alert has been sounded in Kerala in the wake of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, as part of a national-wide alert.

According to sources, the police officials were alerted to maintain vigil against chances of infiltration of extremists disguising as pilgrims.

Police officials of coastal districts were also alerted against chances of smuggling weapons through coastal areas.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins from November 16.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sabarimala
security
Comments (+)
 