Kerala: Security alert sounded at Sabarimala

A security alert has been sounded in Kerala in the wake of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, as part of a national-wide alert.

According to sources, the police officials were alerted to maintain vigil against chances of infiltration of extremists disguising as pilgrims.

Police officials of coastal districts were also alerted against chances of smuggling weapons through coastal areas.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins from November 16.