Last video of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian surfaces online

In a new twist, the last video of Disha Salian, ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has surfaced online – in which she is seen merrily dancing with a group including her boyfriend and actor Rohan Rai.

On June 8-9 midnight, Disha (28), died after falling from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

Disha, a resident of Dadar, had gone to party at the house of Rohan Rai, a TV actor. The Malvani police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.

Disha can be seen along with a few others in the video and looking happy. They are dancing to 'Mission Kashmir' song 'Rind Posh Maal' featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Disha’s death has been linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and several people have demanded that both the cases be clubbed.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has claimed that Disha was raped and murdered - days before Sushant Singh Rajput was killed.

Disha’s parents Satish and Vasanti Salian had ruled out any foul play. “All theories and stories are fake and just rumours. I lost my only child but now all these media people, social media people will murder us. Therefore, I request to stop all this. I request the Supreme Court to stop all this, we are badly suffering because of this. Now we don't have any strength to listen to all these fake news against our daughter,” they told a TV channel.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was linked to the death of Disha Salian, had categorically said that he never knew Disha.

ED grills Showik again

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was grilled on the second day by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday. Rhea and Showik, who were partners in Sushant Singh Rajput’s company, were grilled on Friday for over eight hours. Rhea is likely to be called again by the ED.