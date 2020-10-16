Lawyer 'spreading fake theories' on SSR's death held

Lawyer held for 'spreading fake theories' on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Vibhor Anand had allegedly posted YouTube videos in which he made defamatory statements Aaditya Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 21:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai police have arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly spreading fake conspiracy theories about the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian, an official said on Friday.

The Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell nabbed Vibhor Anand from his residence in Delhi on Thursday, the official said.

Anand had allegedly posted YouTube videos in which he made defamatory statements and allegations against Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, linking him to the deaths, he said, adding that an FIR in this regard was registered in August.

"Following the investigation, the police arrested the accused for spreading fake conspiracy theories in connection with Rajput and Salian's deaths," joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said.

The accused has been booked for defamation among other charges under the IPC and Information Technology Act, he said.

Anand was produced before a court on Friday, and has been sent to police custody till October 19, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai police

What's Brewing

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

 