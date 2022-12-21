Leopard rescued after entering slum area in Pune

Leopard rescued after entering the Chakan slum area in Pune

The forest officers and local police implemented crowd control measures while the Wildlife SOS veterinary doctor immobilised the leopard from a safe distance

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 21 2022, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 01:41 ist
The leopard had made itself at home inside a chawl. Credit: Special Arrangement/WildlifeSOS

A leopard which sneaked into a slum locality in the Chakan area of Pune was rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS.

On Tuesday morning, residents of a chawl settlement next to the Pune-Nashik highway in Chakan town woke up to the news of a leopard in their neighbourhood.

To everyone’s surprise, the leopard made itself at home inside a chawl. 

The incident was immediately reported to forest officials, who rushed to the location at 6 am. 

Also Read | Leopard safari project to come up in Pune's Junnar

The Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar was also called to assist in the rescue operation.

The forest officers and local police implemented crowd control measures while the Wildlife SOS veterinary doctor immobilised the leopard from a safe distance. The animal is currently under medical observation.

Amol Satpute, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer for Junnar Division, said, “We suspect that the leopard was hit by a vehicle and was trying to find a spot to rest. This is a densely populated area, so the leopard sighting caused a wave of panic among the residents... the leopard was carefully tranquilised. The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and efficiently by the team.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Leopards
wildlife
Pune
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 