Let high court decide if ‘lifetime cabinet member’ status legal: Goa ex-CM

Former Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane, on Tuesday, told the Bombay High Court it was the court’s discretion to decide on the legality of the “lifetime cabinet member” status bestowed upon him. The BJP-led state coalition government had formally granted in April the rank to Rane.

“I submit that I have not asked for any such honour or privilege and the same has been bestowed upon me by the state of Goa in its own discretion and wisdom. I submit that whilst denying that the said notification is contrary to law in any manner whatsoever, either as alleged by the petitioner or otherwise, I am not dealing with the petitioner's allegations with respect to the legality of the said notification...” Rane stated in an affidavit filed with the Bombay High Court.

Rane also refuted the insinuation made by the petitioner that alleges a political quid pro quo between the ruling party and the ex-Congress member. “I am presently 83 years of age. If I had contested the present election and had been elected, I would have been 88 years of age when my term as MLA would have come to an end. I have an unblemished record, which speaks for itself throughout my long political career,” Rane said in his affidavit.

“In view of my advanced age, I took a decision to retire from active politics. I will however continue to do social work in whatever capacity I can to serve the people of the state of Goa,” he further stated in the affidavit.

The court is hearing a Public Interest Litigation challenging the Goa government’s decision filed by a Panaji-based lawyer Aires Rodrigues. In the PIL, Rodrigues has contended the constitutional validity of the “lifetime” status, while accusing the ruling BJP of “mala fide exercise of power”.

In his petition, Rodrigues states that the Constitution of India does not provide for conferring “cabinet member” status on any individual other than the person who is duly sworn in; neither is there a law that can bequeath such a status to a former minister.

“Under Article 164 of the Constitution the total strength of the Goa cabinet cannot exceed 12. My petition has submitted that conferment of cabinet status on Pratapsingh Rane results in the number of Cabinet ranks being 13 which exceeds the mandate of law,” he stated in his petition.

Rane was supposed to contest the February 2022 state assembly polls, but withdrew following a public rebuke by his son, who is the health minister in Goa’s current BJP-led coalition government. The BJP had then promised Rane a lifetime cabinet status, and a notification to the effect was issued in April this year.

Over the course of his decades’ long stint as a politician, Rane has served as Goa chief minister on several occasions.

