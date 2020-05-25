Locals protest as blast at factory kills two in Maharashtra

After two workers were killed and three others were injured in a freak blast at Economic Explosives factory in Kondhali, nearly 40 km away from Nagpur on Sunday, agitated families of the deceased and other workers gathered at the plant in huge numbers demanding compensation.

The bodies of the deceased were laid out in front of the gate and they began shouting angry slogans.

Salil Deshmukh, the Zilla Parishad member from Katol and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son rushed to the spot. "We are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and a massive public health challenge. The congregation of people can endanger both them and others," he said. "When we reached there I spoke to the irate crowd and got them to calm down," he added.

Salil Deshmukh then spoke to the senior management at the plant and got their representatives to meet the workers' families. After they were assured a compensation of Rs 20 lakh the workers agreed to move the body for the last rites and the crowd dispersed.

The plant is located in Shiva Savanga village. There were 24 labourers working on detonators inside the plant when the explosion took place.

The three injured have been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, said Deshmukh whose team is in touch with the hospital authorities to keep apprised of their health status. "Police are looking into what caused the blast," said Salil Deshmukh.