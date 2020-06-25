Locals start fundraiser for Mumbai's Bisleri pani-puri wallah

For close to five decades, Bhagvati Yadav sold pani-puris in the upscale Nepean Sea Road area of Mumbai. Last month, Yadav died from Covid-19.

Yadav, who hailed from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was popularly known as "Bisleri pani-puri wallah" as he used packaged water to make the popular snack in one of India's costliest neighbourhoods, where some of the biggest who's-who stay.

Local residents now launched a fundraising campaign on Ketto, an online crowdsourcing platform, to raise Rs 5 lakh. So far Rs 2.40 lakh has already been raised.

"Bhavgati Yadav was the sole breadwinner of the family," said Girish Agarwal, a Nepean Sea resident, who launched the campaign.

"Yadav ji had been selling pani-puris for close to 46 years. I am 34....and over the years, I had seen him at the same spot in Rungta Lane. His pani-puris had the same taste...he was very popular," he said.

"All these years, I never knew his name. I came to know that he passed away. We decided to do something for his wife and daughter, whom he leaves behind," he said.

"We have raised Rs 2.40 lakh, we hope to reach the target," he said.

"While we can try to find another snacking spot, his family will gravely miss a loving father, husband, and provider. They need our support," the Ketto platform states.

For 46 years, Yadavji always put our health first by serving “Bisleri” pani-puri. And his generosity knew no bounds as he would never shy away from handing out “Ek extra puri”.