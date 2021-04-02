Lockdown in Maharashtra? Uddhav to address state today

Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30 pm

'Some strict measures will have to be taken,' Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 14:33 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8:30 pm on April 2 as coronavirus cases hit fresh highs across the country.

The state might impose some form of lockdown or curbs as Maharashtra faces the worst of the second Covid-19 wave.

"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday.

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," Pednekar said making the announcement of Thackeray's address at night.

More to follow...

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown

