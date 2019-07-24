Maha govt doubles minimum wages for workers in shops

In a major decision ahead of polls, the Maharashtra government has decided to almost double the minimum wages payable for the workers in shops and commercial establishments across the state.

“We have decided to raise the minimum wages of the workers at shops and commercial establishments in the state, state labour welfare minister Dr Sanjay Kute said.

The revision was pending for the past nine years.

"The hike is almost double and would be applicable for around 1 crore workers in over 10 lakh shops and other commercial establishments,” he said.

According to statutory provisions, the minimum wages are expected to be revised every five years.

According to the government resolution, all the skilled workers in the municipal corporation and cantonment areas as well as up to 20 km from such areas will now get Rs 11,623 instead of Rs 5,800; semi-skilled workers will get Rs 10,856 instead of Rs 5,400 and unskilled workers will get Rs 10,021 instead of Rs 5,000.

The hike was applicable for workers in municipal council areas, as well as workers from other areas too, the minister said.