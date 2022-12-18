MVA boycotts customary tea meeting hosted by CM Shinde

Maha Vikas Agahadi boycotts customary tea meeting hosted by CM Eknath Shinde

The session commences just a couple of days after the mega MVA rally in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 19:23 ist
“It has  been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people and hence we have decided to boycott the session, we thank them for inviting us,” Pawar said. Credit: IANS Photo

Citing issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, losing investments and agrarian distress, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of Nagpur winter session of the the state legislature. 

At a meeting of the opposition parties, in which top MVA brass - including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar of NCP, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat - the decision to boycott the tea meeting was taken. 

Also Read — Maharashtra government is 'super fast' government, says BJP leader Mungantiwar

“There are many issues that we would raise during the session like the Governor’s comments on Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, big ticket projects being shifted out of the state to Gujarat, price rise and inflation and the distress of farmers,” Pawar told reporters after the meeting. 

The session commences just a couple of days after the mega MVA rally in Mumbai. 

“It has  been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people and hence we have decided to boycott the session, we thank them for inviting us,” Pawar said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
MVA
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Ajit Pawar
NCP
Uddhav Thackeray
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

 