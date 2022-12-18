Maha Vikas Agahadi boycotts customary tea meeting hosted by CM Eknath Shinde

Citing issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, losing investments and agrarian distress, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of Nagpur winter session of the the state legislature.

At a meeting of the opposition parties, in which top MVA brass - including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar of NCP, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat - the decision to boycott the tea meeting was taken.

“There are many issues that we would raise during the session like the Governor’s comments on Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, big ticket projects being shifted out of the state to Gujarat, price rise and inflation and the distress of farmers,” Pawar told reporters after the meeting.

The session commences just a couple of days after the mega MVA rally in Mumbai.

“It has been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people and hence we have decided to boycott the session, we thank them for inviting us,” Pawar said.