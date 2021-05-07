Maharashtra: 16,000 vacancies to be filled in Health Department

As India prepares for the third wave of the sweeping Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to fill up 16,000 vacancies in the Public Health Department.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has okayed the proposal and the vacancies would be filled on an urgent basis.

According to Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope, while 12,000 posts are in the Group C and D categories, the rest 4,000 vacancies are equally divided in Group A and B categories.

Also read: 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 infections: Record daily surge

Earlier the State government allowed 50 per cent recruitment – which it could not carry out because of the Maratha reservation issue in the Supreme Court.

However, since the apex court has struck down the reservation and because of the possible third wave of Covid-19, Tope made a strong case for 100 per cent recruitment as the manpower is needed to combat the virus.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 crisis could happen anywhere

The state Cabinet has rested the final call with Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Group A posts – which include specialists, would be filled by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and Group B – which would include medical officers – would be filled by the Selection Board of Public Health Department.