Maharashtra BJP demands action against Sharjeel Usmani

The comments of student leader Sharjeel Usmani against Hindu religion has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra.

Participating at the Elgar Parishad in Pune over the weekend, Usmani had reportedly said – “Aaj ka Hindu samaj, Hindustan me Hindu samaj buri tarike se saad chukka hai” – that suggested that the Hindu religion in today's times has “rotten”.

The BJP has trained its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president, demanding action against Usmani.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has formally written to Thackeray demanding that a case be lodged against him and he must be brought to book in Maharashtra for the offensive comments.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said speeches made at Elgar Parishad would be examined by police. "If any objectionable statements are found, action will be taken accordingly. I can't comment more about it as the investigations are on," Deshmukh said.

Usmani, a student leader of Aligarh Muslim University, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for his alleged role in the clashes that broke out at the university following a protest against the CAA and NRC.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye wanted to know if Thackeray would take action against Usmani or continue with his rhetoric that Shiv Sena has not abandoned Hindutva.

The Elgar Parishad event this year was organised in Pune by 'Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan' on January 30, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Rohith Vemula, the late Dalit research scholar at University of Hyderabad.

Among those who attended the Elgar Parishad include writer-activist Arundhati Roy, former IAS officer Kanan Gopinathan, retired Judge BG Kolse-Patil and retired IPS officer SM Mushrif.

Advocate Pradeep Gawade, state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)has filed a complaint at the Swargate police station in Pune- demanding an FIR against Usmani under section 153 (a), 295 (a) and 124 (a) for his speech condemning Hindus.

In his letter to Thackeray, Fadnavis has also pointed out that given the background of Elgar Parishad and the Koregaon Bhima incident it was wrong to give permission to hold the meeting. “We will not tolerate if anyone speaks such things in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’...you will also not tolerate it,” he said.