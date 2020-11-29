Maharashtra BJP MLA heard in clip admonishing cop over gutkha raid

BJP MLA heard in clip admonishing cop over gutkha raid

Probationary IPS officer Gahur Hasan and Partur police station in-charge RP Thackeray had raided the premises of a trader in Partur

  Nov 29 2020
Two audio clips in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar can purportedly be heard admonishing a probationary IPS officer and a local police station official in Jalna in Maharashtra over a failed gutkha raid went viral on social media on Sunday.

Probationary IPS officer Gahur Hasan and Partur police station in-charge RP Thackeray had raided the premises of a trader in Partur on November 25 after getting information that he was hoarding gutkha, a substance banned in the state, officials said.

However, the information turned out to be false and no gutkha was found, following which Lonikar, MLA from Partur, called up Hasan, admonished him over the failed raid, and said he would raise the issue in the state Assembly and ensure the officer is subjected to action for harassing an innocent citizen.

Lonikar also told the officer to take action against the person who fed police wrong information.

In the clip, the officer can be heard saying police had apologised to the trader for the lapse.

Queried on the audio clips, Gahur told PTI the raid was carried out on the basis of details given by an informant and the police had apologised after it turned out to be false. 

