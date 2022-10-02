Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security beefed up after death threats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s security was beefed up significantly following specific inputs through a phone call vis-a-vis threat to his life.

The Maharashtra government’s Home department has ordered a probe and the call is being traced.

Security at Varsha, the official bungalow of the Chief Minister at Malabar Hill and his private residence in Thane city, was beefed up following the call.

According to reports, the State Intelligence Department (SID) received the inputs about the threats to Shinde, who has a Z-category security detail.

Shinde, who heads the rebel Shiv Sena faction, had received similar threats from Naxals and anti-national elements earlier when he was a minister.

The threat call comes in the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to impose a ban on PFI.

Besides, travelling during the Navratri festivities, he is also scheduled to address a rally on Vijaya Dashami at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, is personally looking into the matter. “As Deputy Chief Minister and Home minister, Fadnavis is in-charge of the Home department…we demand that there should be a probe as to who is behind this call,” senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar said.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said: “After he became the Chief Minister, Shinde has been working hard and taking decisions…some people may be upset because of this. The Home department would probe whether it was something political or whether it was Pakistan-sponsored.”