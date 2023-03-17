Shinde says had fruitful negotiations, farmers stir on

Maharashtra: CM Shinde says had 'fruitful negotiations' over farmers' demands, agitation still on

Shinde is expected to make a statement in the Maharashtra legislature on Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 09:10 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a bid to resolve the issue of the farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met a delegation of farmers on Thursday who are marching from Nashik to Mumbai with a 17-point charter of demands. 

The farmers, who have started from Dindori in Nashik district, have now reached Vasind in Shahpur tehsil in Thane district adjacent to the financial capital of Mumbai. The farmers' demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans. 

The meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex at Nariman Point here during which top ministers and secretaries were present. 

Shinde is expected to make a statement in the Maharashtra legislature on Friday. 

Read | Maharashtra employees continue agitation, health services affected

“We had very fruitful negotiations on all issues and most have been resolved…I will be making a statement on Friday,” Shinde said emerging from the meeting. 

CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole was among those who represented the farmers. 

“Majority of the issues most pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state have been or are being sorted out while those in the Centre’s ambit have yet to be resolved,” he said. 

However, he said that the agitation is not called off and they would camp in Vasind till the government issues the relevant orders right up to the district level to implement the demands. “Once that is done, we will disperse and return,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
India News
farmers
protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

 