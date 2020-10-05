Maharashtra Congress protests, seeks justice for Hathras victim's kin

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged a protest in Mumbai over the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and sought justice for the family of the deceased.

Speaking during the protest, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the incident was unfortunate and a "blot on humanity and alleged that the Uttar Pradesh governments role in the episode has been suspicious.

To demand justice for the family of #Hathras victim @INCMaharashtra is holding satyagrahas in all the districts of the state today. I too participated in the Satyagraha near the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya.#SatyagrahaForOurDaughters@INCIndia pic.twitter.com/OkLvnyCX37 — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) October 5, 2020

Thorat, who is Maharashtra's revenue minister, and other Congress leaders, including Mumbai unit president Eknath Gaikwad, staged the satyagrah (insistence on truth) protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue close to the secretariat here.

The protest was in line with the party's call for 'satyagraha' by its leaders and workers at district headquarters of various states across the country on Monday to demand justice for the family.

"The Hathras incident was unfortunate and a blot on humanity. The Uttar Pradesh governments behaviour in this case has been suspicious, Thorat said.

"This (behaviour) will not give justice to the woman and her family. We are seeking justice for her, he added.

The minister said the 19-year-old woman was not given proper medical treatment required after the alleged atrocity was committed against her.

He alleged that the woman's body was cremated in the dead of the night and her family members were not allowed to attend her funeral.

"We all think it is suspicious. Hence, Priyankaji (Congress general secretary) has raised some questions and we need answers from the Uttar Pradesh government, he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded removal of the Hathras district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter.

According to the victim's family, the district magistrate meted out the worst treatment to them, she had said, and asked who was protecting the officer.

Thorat said the Centre and the UP government are keeping mum on the issue.

"Nobody, including the media, is being allowed to meet the family. The family has been kept confined to their home, their phones have been taken away. All this is suspicious and we condemn it, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage.