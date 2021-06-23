Maharashtra Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark after a week

Raising concerns, the total 24-hour Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday.

During the day, 10,066 fresh cases and 163 deaths were reported, according to the Public Health Department.

The progressive total number of cases now stands at 59,97,587.

On June 16, the state had reported 10,017 cases, however, from June 17-22, the state witnessed below 10,000 cases.

In the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a presentation was made on the Covid-19 situation.

A possible third wave and the preparations were discussed at the meeting.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the cases should not exceed 7,000-8,000 and should continue to decline gradually.

Tope said that 100 samples of each district would be taken and analysed through genome sequencing to get a fair idea on the spread of the Delta Plus variant. “So far, 21 cases have been reported from the 7,500 samples that were sent for analysis,” he said.