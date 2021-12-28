Maharashtra Covid-19 cases see a massive jump

The financial capital of Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra registered a massive jump in Covid-19 cases pushing the daily cases to 2,000-plus on Tuesday.
It may be mentioned that the last time, this year, the state reported 2,000-plus cases on 15 October.
However, no cases of the Omicron variant were reported.
The state reported 2,172 cases and 22 deaths taking the progressive total to 66,61,486 and 1,41,476, respectively, according to the Public Health Department.
The financial capital of Mumbai reported 1,377 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 1,680 cases.
Mumbai-MMR accounted for more than 75 per cent of the state’s cases - making the financial capital the hub yet again.
Pune city and the Pune metropolitan region accounted for 283 cases.
