Maharashtra Covid situation comfortable, but may change dramatically

The Covid-19 situation is comfortable now but the situation may dramatically change over the next few weeks, the Maharashtra government has warned amid the emergence of a new variant of the virus.

The active patients have come below the level of 2,000, which comes as a good sign, however, guard must not be lowered.

Maharashtra government’s additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, in a communication to all collectors, municipal commissioner, chief executive officers of zilla parishads has sent out a precautionary note.

“Some new variants are suspected to fuel infections in Israel and other countries. With restrictions almost relaxed, we need to be alert at this point of time…,” Dr Vyas sent in the note.

According to him, crowding needs to be avoided and masking needs to be stressed. “Be alert in identifying clusters if SARI and ILI cases and surveillance of the same need be stepped up,” he said.

Dr Vyas also pointed out that Maharashtra’s vaccination is below national average and needs to be pushed up.

“Though at present we are quite comfortable with only around 2,000 active Covid cases but situation may change dramatically over the next few weeks,” he said in the note dated 17 March.

Dr Vyas said, "in the past 24 hours some countries have recorded the highest ever new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic two years back. South Korea has reported 6.21 lakh new Covid cases in a day, and Germany 2.62 lakh new Covid cases in a day and the United Kingdom nearly 94,000 cases in a day. Population of South Korea is about 5.18 crore and that of Germany is about 8.32 crore".

The chief secretary said that comparatively, the highest new daily cases have been around 68,000 in a day in the second surge in Maharashtra, with a total population of 12.2 crore.

"This comparison is to show the extent of infection in South Korea and Europe," he added.

