Maharashtra crosses 2 lakh tests; CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with leaders of various political parties

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:54 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Maharashtra conducted two lakh COVID-19 tests on Thursday even as the cases continued to mount compounding concerns of a big spike.

"We can say the English proverb - hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with leaders of various political parties including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, MNS President Raj Thackeray among others to discuss the emerging situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present.

"There is no doubt that patients are increasing but at the same time, the number of patients being treated and going home too is increasing. We also would like to share that Maharashtra has crossed two lakh tests," said Tope.

