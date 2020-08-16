Maharashtra crosses 20,000 Covid-19 deaths; tally nears 6-lakh mark

Maharashtra's Covid-19 toll crossed the 20,000-mark on Sunday even as the total positive cases is set to cross six lakh.

On Sunday, 288 deaths and 11,111 cases were reported taking the toll to 20,037 and cases to 5,95,865.

The total active cases stand at 1,58,395.

On Sunday, 8,837 patients discharged taking the total to 4,17,123 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The overall recovery rate in the state is 70 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state: 3.36 per cent.

Out of 31,62,740 laboratory samples, 5,95,865 have been tested positive (18.84%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 10,53,897 people are in home quarantine and 38,203 people are in institutional quarantine.