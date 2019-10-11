Maharashtra doctors demand protection from violence

With violence against doctors on the rise in Maharashtra, the apex body of doctors has demanded implementation of the laws that protect medical professionals.

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out with a 'health manifesto' coinciding with the Assembly polls.

Dr Suhas Pingle, IMA-Maharashtra secretary, said that an incentive-based approach with improved administration and infrastructure can help solve the issue of shortage of doctors (with an MBBS degree) in rural, tribal and hilly areas.

He said that there has to be a safe environment for doctors and for this a strong Central act is needed to prevent violence against health care professionals.

Pingle said that a better working environment for service and resident doctors, to reduce the present high-levels of stress by good governance policies, and implementation of service rules and rights provided in the Constitution should be on agenda.

He also said that there should not be any criminal liability in medical practice.