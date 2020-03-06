Maharashtra earmarks Rs 4,000 crore for Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor

The Maharashtra government has earmarked Rs 4,000 crore for developing an international corridor in Satara under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC).

Along with Satara, the neighbourhood districts of Sangli and Solapur would also get benefit, according to the Budget tabled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Finance and Planning Minister, also decided to make a provision of Rs 10 crore financial assistance for Marathi medium schools in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

In order to encourage Marathi, the government will give advertisement in papers in Karnataka.

Maharashtra government has decided to bank only with public sector banks (PSBs) and not private banks. Instructions to the effect have been issued by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the concerned departments.