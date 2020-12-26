Maharashtra: Eight shanties gutted in major fire at Bhiwandi, nobody hurt

At least eight shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.
"The blaze erupted in Fatima Nagar slum locality around 3 am. It started in one of the tin sheds and soon spread to some of the adjoining shanties," said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).
"At least eight shanties were gutted in the fire, although nobody was injured in it. On being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about two hours," he said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Pawar said.
6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020
House parties popular this year
Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far
'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea
Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty
Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park
This reservoir is a haven for birds
Hampi's granite carvers
DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'