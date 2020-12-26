Maharashtra: Eight shanties gutted in major fire at Bhiwandi, nobody hurt

At least eight shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The blaze erupted in Fatima Nagar slum locality around 3 am. It started in one of the tin sheds and soon spread to some of the adjoining shanties," said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

"At least eight shanties were gutted in the fire, although nobody was injured in it. On being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about two hours," he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Pawar said.