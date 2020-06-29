Maharashtra extends lockdown: Full list of activities allowed till July 31

The Maharashtra government announced extension of coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31. In an order, the state authorities also made it clear that wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures are to be followed strictly.

However, Maharashtra government has allowed certain services to continue during this extended period of lockdown. Here is a list of activities allowed during the period.

1) Essential shops, allowed to remain open prior to the order, to continue operation.

2) Non-essential shops can continue service by following the guidelines issued on May 31 and June 4.

3) Non-essential markets and shops, except malls and market complexes, can remain functioning from 9 am to 5 pm.

4) Liquor shops to operate if permitted, home delivery of otherwise.

5) Saloons, beauty parlors, spas can operate as per guidelines issued by state govt.

6) Services provided by self-employed persons like plumbers, electricians, etc. are allowed.

7) E-commerce services for both essential and non-essential products to continue.

8) Marriage gatherings on open spaces, non AC halls allowed with restriction.

9) Printing and distribution of newspapers to continue.

10) Home delivery by restaurants allowed.

11) Online distance education permitted.

12) Inter-district movement of people within area of MMR for essential activities and office work allowed.

13) Movement of vehicles allowed with certain restrictions.