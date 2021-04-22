Maharashtra: FIR registered in Nashik hospital tragedy

Maharashtra: FIR registered in Nashik hospital tragedy

The deceased, including 10 women, were in the age group of 33 to 74 years

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2021, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:21 ist
Police personnel stand guard at the entrance of the Zakir Hussain Hospital after an oxygen tanker leaked outside the hospital, in Nashik. Credit: AFP photo

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on Thursday in connection with the death of 22 Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Nashik following the disruption of oxygen supply, an official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the oxygen supply to patients stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Read | 22 patients die in Nashik hospital after oxygen tank leak

An FIR was registered in the early hours of Thursday at the Bhadrakali police station in Maharashtra's Nashik city against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), the official said.

A total of 157 patients were undergoing treatment in the 150-bed Covid-19 hospital when the incident occurred, the NMC had said.

Read | Thorough probe will be conducted into Nashik oxygen leak incident, says Rajesh Tope

The deceased, including 10 women, were in the age group of 33 to 74 years, it said.

The disruption of medical oxygen supply was caused by leakage from a storage plant, officials earlier said.

They said the incident occurred when oxygen was being filled in one of the tanks from a tanker, which disturbed the supply to the patients who were on ventilators as well as to those dependent on oxygen for breathing.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe into the incident by a seven-member committee and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of each victim.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nashik
Maharashtra
oxygen
FIR
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 