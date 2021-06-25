Maharashtra first state to administer over 3 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to cross the three-crore vaccination mark even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government gave a major push to the vaccination drive in the worst-affected state to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

“At 1400 hrs on 25 June, the total Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The government has asked District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations.

“Push vaccination through public awareness activities, attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations, especially of blue-collar workers,” says the fresh guidelines announced by the state.

