Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne dies

Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne dies

Pacharne had contested the Shirur Assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 11 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 16:17 ist
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne. Credit: Twitter/@MlaPacharne

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra's Pune district, Baburao Pacharne, died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to him said.

He was 71. He is survived by a son, daughter and members of their families. Pacharne had contested the Shirur Assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.

A couple of days back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had paid a visit to the ailing former MLA at the hospital. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Maharashtra
India News
Pune

What's Brewing

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

 