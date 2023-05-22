Maharashtra Guv presents awards to achievers

Maharashtra Governor confers awards to achievers in different fields

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 22 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 18:22 ist
Credit: Raj Bhavan

Major Kaustubh Rane, who laid down his life a few years ago during counter-insurgency operations, was posthumously conferred with the ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar Award for Bravery’. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presented the 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Award for Bravery’, which was accepted by  Major Rane's mother Jyoti Rane in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Governor also presented the 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smriti Chinha' award to Pradeep Parulekar for his work of promotion and propagation of the thoughts of Savarkar.  

The 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Award for Social Service' was given to 'Maitri Parivar Sanstha' for its work of tribal welfare. 

The Director of IIT Kanpur Dr Abhay Karandikar was presented the 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Science Award’.

President of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak and former Director General of Police Pravin Dixit, Executive Chairman Ranjit Savarkar, trustee Manjiri Marathe and Swapnil Savarkar and invitees were present. Veermata Jyoti Rane replied to the felicitation. 

Major Rane, 29, was deployed in the Gurez sector in Bandipora district Jammu and Kashmir  and laid down his life during an operation  on 6-7 August, 2018.

Major Rane was conferred the Sena Medal on 26 January, 2018 for dauntless courage, leadership and supreme sacrifice. 

Major Rane originally hails from Vaibhavwadi in Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region of Maharashtra but was brought up in Thane-Mumbai region. His father Prakash Rane had retired from private service and mother Jyoti Rane had worked as a teacher in a private school. 

Major Rane is survived by parents, wife Kanika and son Agastya. Kanika is now a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.

