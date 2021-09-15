Maharashtra govt promulgates ordinance to restore OBC reservation

In a major step to end the impasse, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to promulgate an ordinance to restore reservation to the OBC community while remaining within the 50 per cent ceiling as done by southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The decision taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assumes significance ahead of polls to six Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis -- spread across Nagpur, Akola, Washim in Vidarbha region and the twin districts of Dhule and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra -- scheduled on October 5.

“The Maharashtra government will issue an ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls. This won't cross the 50% reservation cap. The ordinance will be issued on the line of Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu government decision," state food and civil supplies minister and veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said.

On Monday, the State Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for the 85 wards in ZPs and 144 seats in PSs for seats that have fallen vacant after the OBC quota was quashed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the apex court has quashed the quota for the OBCs in local bodies in Maharashtra after observing that the total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.

To restore political reservation for the OBCs in local bodies, the state government has sought empirical data on the population of the social group.

The Supreme Court had said that elections cannot be postponed.

To discuss the issue, last week, Thackeray held an all-party meeting and it was unanimously decided that local body polls be postponed till the state backward class commission compiles empirical data giving a clear picture of the political backwardness of OBCs.

“It is a decision, however, it should have come earlier... this situation would not have arise... better late than never,” leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

“We also have to take a call on future polls as well,” he said.

