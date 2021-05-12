Maharashtra suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Maharashtra govt suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

According to Tope, there is a shortage of both, Covishield and Covaxin

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 21:29 ist
A medical worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Rattled by a shortage of vaccines, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has decided to temporarily suspend inoculation of the 18-44 age group and divert the stock to carry out a seamless and trouble-free vaccination of the 45+ category.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The vaccination for the 18-44 age group commenced on May 1…so far, we have vaccinated 5 to 6 lakh people in that category, however, there is a shortage of vaccines,” state’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

According to Tope, there is a shortage of both, Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Covaxin, which is rolled out by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

“The priority now is to give vaccines to the 45+ group who had already taken one jab….that should not go  waste and hence the second shot is to be given on a priority basis,” said Tope emerging from the Cabinet meeting.

“Efficacy of the vaccines can be affected if the second dose is not administered within the stipulated time period,” said Tope, adding that hence the government decided to "keep in abeyance" the vaccination of the 18-44 age group. "We have been requesting for more stocks, we are making all possible efforts including securing vaccines from the market," he added.

