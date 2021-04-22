Maharashtra govt to form committee for purchase vaccines internationally 

Amid uncertainties over availability and delivery of vaccines coupled with opening up of the Covid-19 vaccine for all above the age of 18 from 1 May, the Maharashtra government is contemplating forming a committee to scout for vaccines internationally.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray faces a gargantuan task of vaccinating 12 crore people of the state, which is worst-affected by the viral pandemic and accounts for India's lion's share of the positive cases and deaths.

As of now, people above the age of 45 are covered under the inoculation drive – and so far 1.32 crore people have been vaccinated – even as the state faces enormous vaccine shortage and fund crunch.

From 1 May, the eligibility bracket would be around 8.5 crore – and the state is expecting a massive rush at vaccination centres.

The decision of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing and supplying the Covishield vaccine, to fix the price of vaccine at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 private hospitals – as against Rs 150 for the Centre has not gone down well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Thackeray had also held a video conference meeting with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Maharashtra government officials are also in touch with the top brass of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech that is rolling out the Covaxin.

“We have discussed in the Cabinet about a proposal to set up a committee to look for vaccines wherever it is available, nationally or internationally, however, no final decision has been taken,” state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of the NCP said.

Meanwhile, state’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that SII has conveyed to the state that it would not be able to deliver consignment directly till 24 May, as it has a prior commitment with the Centre.

Tope said that the government is making efforts to import stocks from Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. “There would not be any dearth of funds and we would use development funds to procure stock..the question is of availability,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Nana Patole said Maharashtra as well has undertaken a massive vaccination drive. “But due to the strict restrictions imposed currently, eligible commoners are facing some difficulty in reaching the vaccination centre to take the dose. People are finding it difficult in rural areas because of the additional issue of vaccination centres being less in number and being at longer distances. There will be vaccination for all 18+ from 1 May. There will be the danger of Corona spread due to the crowds at the vaccination centres,” said Patole.